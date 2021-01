Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 23:56 Hits: 3

Three of Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-Ariz.) siblings have called on him to be expelled from Congress, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533565-gosars-siblings-push-to-have-him-removed-from-congress-after-capitol-riot