Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 11

President Trump has not spoken to Vice President Mike Pence since last week's violent riot at the Capitol, according to NBC Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson.While appearing on NBC's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533543-trump-has-not-contacted-pence-since-storming-of-capitol-report