Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 12:15 Hits: 5

President Trump faces new legal jeopardy over his remarks at a Wednesday rally that incited a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, including one law enforcement officer.The Departm...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533456-trump-in-new-legal-jeopardy-after-capitol-riots