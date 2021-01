Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 23:26 Hits: 3

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), the chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the Capitol Police, said Friday he's asked the police chief to provide all communications during the pro-Trump riots that unfolded this week and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533438-house-democrat-probing-any-inside-support-from-police-amid-capitol-riots