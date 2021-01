Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 02:32 Hits: 13

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday circulated to colleagues a memo outlining the procedure for holding another trial for President Trump if the House impeaches him for a second time in just...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533461-mcconnell-circulates-procedures-for-second-senate-impeachment-trial-of-trump