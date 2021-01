Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:49 Hits: 11

An aide for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that a laptop was stolen from the Speaker's office during the riots in the Capitol earlier this week, adding to existing security concerns. “A laptop from a conference room was...

