Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:22 Hits: 1

President-elect Joe Biden is pressuring on Congress to quickly confirm his nominees for national security roles, but it appears the congressional calendar won’t permit his pick for defense secretary...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/oR79e2itzbs/