Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:52 Hits: 3

By John Hudak, Adrianna Pita

The attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol “was America at its darkest,” says John Hudak, and raised “legitimate serious concerns for not just the operation of the Congress to count electoral votes, but for the continuity of government itself.” Hudak examines whether Congress will seek to remove President Trump from power in his final 13 days, how successful it will be if it tries, and whether the Republican Party will reassess where it stands post-Trump.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/641178744/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Will-Trump-be-removed-from-power-after-Capitol-attack/