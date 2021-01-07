Simon Schuster cancels Josh Hawley’s book, citing Capitol riots

Articles

Publishing house Simon & Schuster is canceling Sen. Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book because of the violent riots on Capitol Hill, the company announced on Thursday, prompting the Missouri Republican to threaten legal action.

“As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” the publishing house said in a statement on Thursday.

Hawley later called the move “Orwellian“ and a “direct assault on the First Amendment.“

“Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,“ he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don‘t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We will see you in court.“

Hawley was one of the first Republican senators to voice his intention to contest the results of the Electoral College vote in Congress, leading to deliberations in both the House and Senate deep into the early hours of Thursday. His efforts were swiftly condemned by both Democrats and some members of his own party for amplifying President Donald Trump’s provocations that led to the Capitol Hill break-in.

Hawley’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was slated to tackle the rise of major tech companies and argue that they “represent the gravest threat to American liberty since the monopolies of the Gilded Age,” according to Simon & Schuster’s website. It was set to be published June 22.

