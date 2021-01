Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 00:29 Hits: 5

President Trump on Thursday said he would focus on ensuring a smooth transition to the incoming Biden administration following violent attacks by a mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.Trump,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533272-trump-says-he-will-focus-on-transition-in-taped-remarks