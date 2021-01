Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 13:56 Hits: 1

Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) earlier this week said that he had "never seen" Vice President Pence as angry as he had been while President Trump called on him to block the certification of the results of the 2020 presidenti...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533082-gop-senator-says-hes-never-seen-pence-as-angry-as-he-was-amid-trump-calls-to