Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday called on President Trump to "strongly condemn" the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol the day prior when throngs of the president's supporters stormed th...

