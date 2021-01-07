Photos of the day: The aftermath

Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Much of the Capitol complex was dirty and damaged on Thursday following the violent attack by pro-Trump rioters during the Electoral College vote count.

Congress reconvened their joint session after the riot and certified the election results for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the wee hours of the morning Thursday.

Capitol workers walk over dust as they remove damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The East Front of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a shattered door leading to the center steps on Thursday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Capitol workers remove damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Soldiers stand guard along Constitution Avenue on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Thursday following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A stack of newspapers sits on the first floor of the House side of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

