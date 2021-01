Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:07 Hits: 5

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) called on the GOP to "awaken" after a pro-Trump mob overtook police and marauded through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. “I once said the party of Lincoln and Reagan is off taking a nap. The nap has become a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533130-former-republican-speaker-boehner-after-capitol-violence-the-gop-must-awaken