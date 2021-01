Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:47

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Thursday called for President Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol the day before....

