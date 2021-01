Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 13:30 Hits: 3

It is hard to discern the underlying logic behind the switch among not just cryptocurrency evangelists but also mainstream institutional investors toward bitcoin and away from gold as an inflation hedge.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/532811-what-is-behind-the-recent-surge-in-the-price-of-bitcoin