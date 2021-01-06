The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Biden calls pro-Trump mob an assault on democracy

President-elect Joe Biden called the violent mob that raided the Capitol on Wednesday an “insurrection.”

“Our democracy is under an unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.” Biden called on President Donald Trump to “demand an end to this siege.”

The pro-Trump mob was attempting to interrupt the count of the Electoral College results. The count was halted as the barriers to the Capitol were breached.

