Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 00:08 Hits: 4

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said on Wednesday that she would not object to the Electoral College vote, reversing course after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.“What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533025-washington-republican-reverses-says-she-wont-object-to-electoral-college-vote