Loeffler reverses on challenging Biden’s win after riot at Capitol

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:20 Hits: 4

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler has ditched her plans to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win, citing the violent break-in of the Capitol by rioters supporting President Donald Trump.

"When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes," the Georgia Republican said. "However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors."

Loeffler was one Trump's most vocal allies before Wednesday, vowing to supporters that she would challenge the electoral college results at Trump's behest. But when she took the Senate floor after Capitol police cleared the building of rioters, she somberly denounced the break-in a "siege of the halls of Congress."

Loeffler, who lost reelection to Democrat Raphael Warnock during the Georgia Senate runoff, maintained that she felt there were serious irregularities in the 2020 elections even though elections officials across the country have refuted such claims. But she said Wednesday's events risked Americans' faith in the country's democracy.

"There can be no disagreement that upholding democracy is the only path to preserving our republic," she said to applause from her colleagues.

