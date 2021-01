Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 22:01 Hits: 4

Democratic lawmakers called on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on Wednesday and remove President Trump from office, blaming the president for inciting the rioters that violently breached the Capitol buil...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532988-democratic-lawmakers-call-for-pence-to-invoke-25th-amendment-remove