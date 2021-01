Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 05:51 Hits: 11

Republican lawmakers voiced frustration with President Trump on Wednesday after rioters stormed the Capitol seeking to disrupt Congress's counting of the Electoral College vote.Trump has for months offered baseless...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533062-gop-senators-blame-trump-after-mob-overruns-capitol