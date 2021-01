Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:22 Hits: 3

President Trump is slated to give remarks at a "Save America Rally" on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., organized to "demand transparency and protect election integrity."The event is scheduled to begin at 10:...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/532856-watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-at-save-america-rally