Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 15:00 Hits: 6

Jordan says it's unclear how many state totals to be challenged10:23 a.m.Roaming the halls of the Capitol Wednesday morning, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a staunch Trump ally, said it remains unclear exactly how many state vote counts Republicans will...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532850-live-coverage-joint-session-set-to-debate-electoral-college-challenges