Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 20:39 Hits: 1

The acting defense secretary cited Iranian threats against Trump and other U.S. government officials as the reason for the redeployment, without elaborating.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/6T74fHBmDC8/