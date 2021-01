Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 03:37 Hits: 1

President Trump on Tuesday night denied a story in The New York Times that Vice President Pence informed him he does not have the power to block the certification of Electoral College results.Trump called the repor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532829-trump-denies-nyt-story-on-pence-electoral-college