The Transition: Welcome to the hump day from hell

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 21:59 Hits: 1

Wednesday’s joint session of Congress will be a long, potentially tortuous affair to count the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

A number of Republicans plan on objecting to the proceedings and forcing what usually takes under an hour to potentially become a dayslong affair. They don’t have the votes to overturn the certified results from states. But it’s going to take a long time to get through. In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, CQ Roll Call’s Katherine Tully-McManus and Niels Lesniewski explain what to expect and why this is happening.

