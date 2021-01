Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

Georgia voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling said Tuesday that President Trump will be responsible if Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue lose their Senate runoff races."It will fall squarely on the shou...

