Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 04:03 Hits: 2

Eric Trump warned Tuesday that he will boost primary challengers for every Republican lawmaker who does not object to the Electoral College results Wednesday."I will personally work to defeat every single Republica...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532832-eric-trump-warns-of-primary-challenges-for-republicans-who-dont