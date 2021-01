Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 19:17 Hits: 5

President Trump has named Bobby Christine, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, as the new acting attorney in Atlanta, bypassing a top career prosecutor to fill the role.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532721-trump-bypasses-top-career-prosecutor-to-replace-us-attorney-in-atlanta