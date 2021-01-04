Meet the new Congress, more weird than the old Congress

Articles

The 117th Congress is underway, and it is already weird.

A time usually filled with ceremony, celebration and at least a faint trace of optimism is clouded over by the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spectacle of members of Congress attempting to overturn the results of certified elections and the uncertainty of who will even be in charge of the Senate, depending on the results of two dramatic runoffs in Georgia.

In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, Jim Saksa and Stephanie Akin discuss the spectacle that has already defined the beginning of the new year.

