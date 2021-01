Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 21:55 Hits: 1

The House adopted a new set of rules for the 117th Congress in a 217-206 party-line vote on Monday, with provisions to extend remote voting during the pandemic, protect whistleblowers and limit the minority’s ability to amend legislation on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532548-house-adopts-rules-package-for-new-congress