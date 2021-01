Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:46 Hits: 7

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came up with the idea for nearly a dozen former Pentagon chiefs to write an opinion piece urging current Pentagon officials to stay out of President Trump's bid to overturn the results of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/532486-idea-for-former-defense-secretaries-warning-to-pentagon-originated-from-cheney-perry