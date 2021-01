Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 15:05 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed confidence Sunday that the vote for Speaker later in the day would demonstrate unity among House Democrats and result in her reelection.“I am enormously grateful for the trust that Members have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532408-pelosi-vows-unity-ahead-of-speakership-vote