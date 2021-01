Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 04:01 Hits: 8

President Trump on Friday evening tweeted that next week's Georgia Senate runoff elections are "both illegal and invalid," even as he has been seeking to convince voters to throw their support behind the GOP senator...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532348-trump-claims-georgia-senate-runoff-is-both-illegal-and-invalid-in-new-years