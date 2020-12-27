2 House newcomers decline to say if they'll back Pelosi for speaker

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 16:16 Hits: 2

Two progressives elected to Congress in November declined to say Sunday whether they will vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker.

Reps.-elect Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York deflected under questioning on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I am going to make sure that voices of the people of St. Louis are heard and we have what we need. And so you will find out then," said Bush, who defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. in her district in August before winning easily in November.

Host Dana Bush then turned to Bowman, who ousted longtime New York Rep. Eliot Engel in the state's Democratic primary in July.

Bowman was no more forthcoming. "You will find out when my vote is tallied and, again, organizing with our community to figure out what's best," he said.

Pelosi, the only woman to serve as speaker, will be seeking her fourth two-year term in the position. Democrats have a small majority in the House, having lost at least 10 seats in the November election, and some Democrats, including Louisiana's Cedric Richmond, will be leaving at some point for positions in the Biden administration.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/27/pelosi-speaker-bush-bowman-450864