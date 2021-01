Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 17:41 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday she will seat Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) this weekend as Democrat Rita Hart contests the results of their race.Asked at a press conference if she plans to seat Miller-Meeks on Sunday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532095-pelosi-to-seat-iowa-republican-as-democratic-challenger-contests-election