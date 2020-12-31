2020 in 6 horrible minutes: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Say goodbye to 2020 with our annual roundup of the biggest hits and misses in Congress.

Sen. Mark Warner made a tuna sandwich, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played Among Us, Rep. Louie Gohmert lost a crown mid-sentence, and Rep. Joe Cunningham cracked open a beer on the House floor.

Oh, and also the Senate held an impeachment trial, the pandemic set in, protests abounded, the election came and went, etc., etc.

More Congressional Hits and Misses from this year:

