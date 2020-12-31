The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2020 in 6 horrible minutes: Congressional Hits and Misses

Say goodbye to 2020 with our annual roundup of the biggest hits and misses in Congress.

Sen. Mark Warner made a tuna sandwich, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played Among Us, Rep. Louie Gohmert lost a crown mid-sentence, and Rep. Joe Cunningham cracked open a beer on the House floor.

Oh, and also the Senate held an impeachment trial, the pandemic set in, protests abounded, the election came and went, etc., etc.

More Congressional Hits and Misses from this year:

The post 2020 in 6 horrible minutes: Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/31/2020-in-6-horrible-minutes-congressional-hits-and-misses/

