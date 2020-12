Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020

The CEO of an Indiana hospital is facing backlash over a statement about the death of Black doctor Susan Moore, who died of COVID-19 at the facility after filming a viral video about her treatment, ABC News ...

