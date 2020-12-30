The year we will never forget

Articles

CQ Roll Call’s three award-winning photographers documented the year that was, from impeachment, the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter and the lives, deaths and everyday extraordinary business of Capitol Hill and Congress. Host Jason Dick discusses with Bill Clark, Tom Williams and Caroline Brehman about their favorites photos of the the year and what went into getting those images.

