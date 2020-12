Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 21:47 Hits: 0

More Republicans are vowing to challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes next week to count the votes from the 2020 presidential election.Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday added momentum to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532149-here-are-the-republicans-planning-to-challenge-the-electoral-college-results