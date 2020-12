Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 01:52 Hits: 2

The Secret Service is planning to add a number of agents that previously worked with President-elect Biden when he served as vice president to his presidential detail in the coming weeks, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532177-secret-service-making-changes-to-presidential-detail-amid-concerns