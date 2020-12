Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 14:29 Hits: 1

President Trump on Tuesday sharply criticized Republican leaders for allowing a vote to override his veto of a must-pass defense policy bill, calling them "weak" and "tired" and accusing them of a "disgraceful act of cowa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531924-trump-rips-gop-leaders-for-allowing-veto-override