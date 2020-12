Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 21:38 Hits: 2

House Republicans vented during a conference call held Wednesday over President Trump’s threat to veto the sweeping coronavirus relief and omnibus spending package, which could potentially tee up an end-of-the-year government shutdown.Trump in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531516-republicans-vent-over-surprise-trump-move-on-covid-19-relief