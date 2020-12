Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:00 Hits: 9

CNN's Jim Acosta said Sunday that he and numerous other White House correspondents have received death threats from supporters of the president while covering the Trump administration."I am not the only reporter wh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/531812-cnns-acosta-says-a-number-of-us-get-death-threats-from-trump-supporters