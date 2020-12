Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 04:02 Hits: 36

The New York Post's editorial board called on President Trump to "start thinking" about the Georgia runoff races and to "stop thinking" about overturning the election results. The Post promoted i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/531780-new-york-post-editorial-board-calls-on-president-trump-to-start-thinking-about