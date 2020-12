Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 21:50 Hits: 12

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tight race in one of Georgia's Senate runoff elections on Jan. 6, said Thursday he would "stay focused on the people of Georgia" after a video emerged of his ex-wife's allegations tha...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531629-warnock-responds-after-video-of-ex-wifes-accusations-surfaces-im-going