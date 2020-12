Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Watch as CQ Roll Call’s Dean DeChiaro discusses some of the big takeaways on technology spending in the massive year-end appropriations and pandemic relief measure that Congress passed before leaving town for the holidays.

