Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

“We live in strange times. We also live in strange places, each in a universe of our own.” The late, great Douglas Adams wrote those words in 1992, but they could easily apply to 2020. It’s now an understatement — and possibly a cliché — to say that it was a year like no other.

Despite being hampered by a global pandemic, we still flexed our democratic muscles, electing a new president (sorry, conspiracy theorists) and proving that our system of government still works. Barely.

So now let’s look back at the election of 2020 through the lens of Capitol Ink.

[Also check out Matson’s Best of 2020: Coronavius edition]

The post Capitol Ink | Best of 2020: The presidential election appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/12/23/capitol-ink-best-of-2020-presidential-election/