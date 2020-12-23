The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Equal Time: Faith and politics

The late evangelist Billy Graham, known as America’s pastor, was as world famous as the presidents who sought face time with him. But after a friendship with Richard Nixon affected that image, Graham backed away from the political spotlight. His son has chosen a different path. Mary C. Curtis speaks with the Rev. Franklin Graham.

Show Notes:

The post Equal Time: Faith and politics appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/equal-time-faith-and-politics/

